Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele Sells 28,836 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SI opened at $127.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

