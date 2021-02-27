Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed Sells 5,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Scott A. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SI stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after buying an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,083,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

