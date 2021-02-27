Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,413 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 80,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 33,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $47.89 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $5,024,231 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

