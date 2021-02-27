Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,244 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $183,348,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $20,843,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $20,183,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,587.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,253,607 shares of company stock worth $84,022,093 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGM. Truist increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

