Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $37,378,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth $6,221,000. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 162,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period.

FUTY opened at $37.95 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $44.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

