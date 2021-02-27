Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,655,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,025,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 67,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after buying an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

