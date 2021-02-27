Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021 // Comments off

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,655,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,025,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,930,000 after buying an additional 67,430 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,597,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 677,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after buying an additional 277,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,245,000 after buying an additional 180,099 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.