Sigma Planning Corp Buys 29,216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $154.90. The stock has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

