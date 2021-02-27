Sigma Planning Corp Buys 12,185 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 153.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $55.28 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.