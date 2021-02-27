Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Susan M. Abundis Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00.

BSRR opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $366.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

