Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:NESF opened at GBX 99 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. NextEnergy Solar has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The firm has a market capitalization of £580.92 million and a PE ratio of -21.52.

Get NextEnergy Solar alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a GBX 1.76 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.50%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.