Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,680.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,280.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,265.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,089.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.91, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

