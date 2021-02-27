Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Up 7.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)’s share price traded up 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.77. 190,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 146,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCVL. TheStreet downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $690.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Shoe Carnival news, VP Timothy T. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $546,037.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,840 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 40.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.