Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

SHLX opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

