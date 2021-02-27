SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Shares Up 5.1%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)’s share price was up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $22.34. Approximately 261,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 257,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHSP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $259.05 million, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of SharpSpring during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHSP)

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

