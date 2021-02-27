Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%.

NYSE SHAK traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $12,292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,965 shares of company stock valued at $46,394,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

