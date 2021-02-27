SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 7,156 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $193,140.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,198.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $23,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock worth $25,046,897. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $26.98 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.