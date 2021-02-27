SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 7,081 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 582.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,136,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.52. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

