SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 37,100 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 209.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in CommScope by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,335,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 814,475 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 224,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.