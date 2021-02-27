SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $650,000 Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 51.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 375,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Insperity by 114.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 134,602 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $5,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $4,155,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 79.4% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

