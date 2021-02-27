SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,098 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,866,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 253.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

