SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $671,000 in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 30.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $460,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,497,000 after acquiring an additional 227,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 63.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Yandex by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,290,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,687,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Yandex by 459.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. HSBC cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.