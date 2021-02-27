SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,166 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 219.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at $274,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

