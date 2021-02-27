Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $1.68 Million Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in BioNTech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 6,163.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 657,872 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,407,000. Natixis bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,184,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.52 and a beta of -1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.95. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.