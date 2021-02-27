Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $9,840,969.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

