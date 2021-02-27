Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 154,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of Fortuna Silver Mines at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after acquiring an additional 986,247 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 377.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 946,777 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 864,895 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 817,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 526,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

