Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $4,436,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $2,187,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $74,880,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $2,516,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.10.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

