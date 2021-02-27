Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qurate Retail by 158.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $12.42 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

