Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,219 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCEL. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $16.94 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

