Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.43 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,807 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $119.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

