Seven Eight Capital LP Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 466.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $24.18 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

