Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile during the third quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLUU stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

