Sentivate (SNTVT) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $24.55 million and approximately $321,049.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

