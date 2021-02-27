Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $115.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMLR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $103.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $115.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

