SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,020,383 shares of company stock worth $27,820,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 69,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SelectQuote by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLQT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.50. 1,253,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a current ratio of 19.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of -190.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

