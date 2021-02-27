Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Trading 6.7% Higher

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)’s stock price rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 757,263 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 497,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

