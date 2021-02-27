Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.26-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.65-5.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.85 billion.Select Medical also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.48 EPS.

NYSE SEM traded up $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.29.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

