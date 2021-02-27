Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.78.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $946,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

