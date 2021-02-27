Sei Investments Co. Purchases 11,225 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $8,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 8.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sonoco Products by 6.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

NYSE SON opened at $59.57 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

