Sei Investments Co. Has $9.45 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 34,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $65.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

