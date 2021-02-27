Sei Investments Co. Has $8.80 Million Position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 115.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.81% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 248,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,239 shares during the period.

EAGG opened at $55.22 on Friday. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average of $56.33.

