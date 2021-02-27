Sei Investments Co. Buys 112,073 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 340.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.