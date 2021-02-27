Sei Investments Co. Acquires 14,547 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,547 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $259.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.56. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 118.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

