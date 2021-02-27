Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $55.63. Approximately 461,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 411,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

SEER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20.

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 354,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $22,756,635.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,664,841.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,446,970 shares of company stock worth $69,060,003 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $46,940,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $45,780,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $16,483,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seer in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

