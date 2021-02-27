Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) vs. Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Head-To-Head Review

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Security Federal alerts:

31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of Security Federal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Security Federal has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 11.82% 5.53% 0.53% Premier Financial Bancorp 26.80% 8.96% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security Federal and Premier Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Security Federal and Premier Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $46.03 million 2.47 $7.79 million N/A N/A Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 2.65 $24.20 million N/A N/A

Premier Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Summary

Premier Financial Bancorp beats Security Federal on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. As of October 30, 2020, it operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.