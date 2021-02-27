Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.73.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$517.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$4.05.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

