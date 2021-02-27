SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Price Up 8.1% on Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) rose 8.1% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 2,474,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,177,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 526.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

