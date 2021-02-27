SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 15239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

