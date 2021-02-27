Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 50,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 188,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,940,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Seagen by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $151.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.26.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,017 shares of company stock worth $29,096,173. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

