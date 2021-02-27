Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,856.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,723,922 shares of company stock valued at $287,873,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.