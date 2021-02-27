SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Gentex by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Gentex by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 277,073 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gentex by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,006,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 47.0% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,895,000 after buying an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.